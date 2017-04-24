CNC graphic design class holds exhibit
The grad class from the College of New Caledonia's web and graphic design program is hosting an exhibit to showcase their work tonight through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening at 1242 Fourth Ave. The event features a DJ, entertainers, a silent auction, a toonie bar and refreshments, which have all been donated by local businesses and artists.
