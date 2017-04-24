CNC graphic design class holds exhibit

Thursday Apr 20 Read more: Prince George Citizen

The grad class from the College of New Caledonia's web and graphic design program is hosting an exhibit to showcase their work tonight through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening at 1242 Fourth Ave. The event features a DJ, entertainers, a silent auction, a toonie bar and refreshments, which have all been donated by local businesses and artists.

Chicago, IL

