BWW Review: Divine Chaos of Starry Th...

BWW Review: Divine Chaos of Starry Things, White Bear Theatre

Saturday Apr 29

After the Paris Commune was put down in 1871, leading revolutionary Louise Michel, was deported to New Caledonia, a French colony in the Pacific, partly as punishment and partly in an attempt to "civilise" the indigenous people, the Kanaks through contact with Europeans. It didn't work out that way.

