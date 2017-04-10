Boost for farmers

Boost for farmers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fiji Times

A GROUP of Nadi dairy farmers has received a boost to their resources from the New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture. The farmers from the Nadiyata Cattle Farm in Vatutu were handed supplies worth $130,000 alongside other farmers in the Western Division and Bua on Vanua Levu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,876 • Total comments across all topics: 280,355,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC