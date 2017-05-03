About 60,000 farmers benefit from distribution of fertilizer and chain saws
About 60,000 farmers have benefitted from the distribution of fertilizer and chain saws to cocoa, ginger, dalo and rice farmers in selected areas of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu. In a continuing effort to help farmers affected by the effects of Cyclone Winston, the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council has received an assistance fund of $130,000 to purchase the fertilizer and chainsaws from New Caledonia's Chamber of Agriculture.
