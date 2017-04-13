$130k assistance for crop, livestock farmers

FCLC chairman Simon Cole, Agriculture ministrty permanent secretary Jitendra Singh, New Caledonia Chamber of Agriculture president Gerard Pasco, Charge de Mission for CANC Francois Japiot and FCLC chief executive Jiu Daunivalu. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 12:43PM FARMERS in Tropical Cyclone Winston-affected areas will be assisted with essential needs on their farms from the recent assistance received by the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council .

