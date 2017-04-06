11 nations sign Pacific Whale Declara...

11 nations sign Pacific Whale Declaration in Tonga

Thursday Apr 6

The Pacific Whale Declaration was endorsed and signed today by 11 Pacific countries at the Whales in a Changing Ocean conference, ending on a high note in Nuku'alofa, Tonga. The declaration focuses on stronger whale conservation in the Pacific region with Australia, Cook Islands, Fiji, New Zealand, New Caledonia, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Tokelau, Tuvalu and Tonga signing on today.

