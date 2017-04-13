Paul Mason's Debut Play Divine Chaos ...

Paul Mason's Debut Play Divine Chaos of Starry Things Comes to the White Bear Theatre

Paris, 1871. A revolt seizes control of a global city. In its final days, working class women - from seamstresses to teachers to sex workers- take up arms, desperate to defend the freedoms they have fought for and won.

Chicago, IL

