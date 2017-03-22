Homolovi State Park Dedicates New Hopi Code Talker Exhibit March 25March 22, 2017
Homolovi State Park and its partners announce the dedication of the Hopi Code Talker Recognition Exhibit on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 9:30 a.m. This exhibit pays honor to America's War Heroes of World War II, honoring the 10 Hopi Code Talkers of World War II. This recognition exhibit is presented to the public as a reminder of where we have been and to remember the sacrifice of the American Soldier.
