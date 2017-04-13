funding-for-CNC-class.25_32.jpg

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Prince George Citizen

The provincial government is putting $111,000 towards a emergency medical responder and industrial medic training program to be taught at College of New Caledonia. It will be enough to teach 16 students with the program begins in June.

