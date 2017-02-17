Woman saved after falling from cruise...

Woman saved after falling from cruise ship into Pacific Ocean

Friday Feb 17

The moment a woman was hauled into a lifeboat, after falling off the Princess Sun cruise ship into he Pacific Ocean. New Zealand singer Will Martin, who is currently working as a headline entertainer aboard the Sun Princess, said the passenger fell off the cruise ship between Brisbane and New Caledonia on Friday.

Chicago, IL

