Tropical creatures pay King's Ely Jun...

Tropical creatures pay King's Ely Junior pupils a visit

Friday Feb 10 Read more: Ely Standard

It was like a scene from the Amazon Rainforest - minus the tropical temperatures - for Year 3 pupils at King's Ely Junior. Luke Taylor, from Wild Science, visited on Tuesday to host a rainforest animals' workshop with fascinating facts and chances to touch the critters.

