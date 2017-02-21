Student's cost CNC dental hygiene pro...

Student's cost CNC dental hygiene program nearly $29,000

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Prince George Citizen

The cost of enrolling in the College of New Caledonia's revamped dental hygiene program was set at $28,740 during the school's board of directors meeting Friday. The rate is the second lowest of the four programs offered in the province, according to a report to the board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,268 • Total comments across all topics: 279,086,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC