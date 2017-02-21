Scientists spy 8th continent, Zealandia

Scientists spy 8th continent, Zealandia

A long-lost continent is submerged in the depths of the southwestern Pacific Ocean. Should it be recognized as a full-fledged continent? By most standards, Earth has seven continents - Africa, Antarctica, Asia, Australia/Oceania, Europe, North America, and South America.

