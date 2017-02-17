Scientists now think New Zealand may ...

Scientists now think New Zealand may be part of a continent

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

In a new paper , a team of 11 geologists have proposed that a region of the Pacific Ocean east of Australia and containing New Zealand and New Caledonia, be considered a continent. Geographically speaking, six continents are recognised: Africa, Antarctica, Australia, Eurasia, North America, and South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,626 • Total comments across all topics: 278,971,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC