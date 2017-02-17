Robert Xie seen touching Brenda Lin in 'uncomfortable' way
Hidden cameras caught Robert Xie 'uncomfortably touching' his niece Brenda Lin - but police chose NOT to remove her from his care or tell her he was a suspect in her family's murder Investigators spying on Robert Xie while gathering evidence against the mass-murderer were faced with a dilemma after watching him 'uncomfortably' touch his niece. The revelation on Sunday that cops observed Xie touch his niece, Brenda Lin, in an 'uncomfortable' way was especially distressing in light of the recently revealed sexual motive for the slayings.
