Robert Xie seen touching Brenda Lin i...

Robert Xie seen touching Brenda Lin in 'uncomfortable' way

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Daily Mail

Hidden cameras caught Robert Xie 'uncomfortably touching' his niece Brenda Lin - but police chose NOT to remove her from his care or tell her he was a suspect in her family's murder Investigators spying on Robert Xie while gathering evidence against the mass-murderer were faced with a dilemma after watching him 'uncomfortably' touch his niece. The revelation on Sunday that cops observed Xie touch his niece, Brenda Lin, in an 'uncomfortable' way was especially distressing in light of the recently revealed sexual motive for the slayings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,167 • Total comments across all topics: 279,004,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC