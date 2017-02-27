Processes Driving the Adaptive Radiat...

Processes Driving the Adaptive Radiation of a Tropical Tree...

Due to its special geological history, the New Caledonian Archipelago is a mosaic of soil types, and in combination with climatic conditions this results in a heterogeneous environment across relatively small distances. A group of over 20 endemic species of Diospyros has rapidly and recently radiated on the archipelago after a single long-distance dispersal event.

Chicago, IL

