Job training programs focus on five First Nations
The College of New Caledonia is delivering training to five area First Nations to help more than 90 people gain employment in health care, trades and building maintenance. The funding includes more than $250,000 from the Ministry of Advanced Education and more than $900,000 from the Employment Services and Supports stream of the Canada-B.C. Job Fund Agreement.
Read more at Prince George Citizen.
