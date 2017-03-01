COLUMN-China's nickel imports mirror shifts in supply chain: Andy Home

LONDON, Feb 24 Is the Philippines' draconian mining clampdown already affecting the flow of nickel ore to China's nickel pig iron producers? Exports of ore to China always drop at this time of year due to the rainy season, which affects both mining and shipping. But China's trade figures for January showed imports of Philippine nickel ore were still 20 percent lower than last year's level.

