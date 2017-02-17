Chabad House opens in Pacific archipe...

Chabad House opens in Pacific archipelago of New Caledonia

Chabad, the Hasidic movement that operates Jewish centers in more than 90 countries, has set up shop in the Pacific island archipelago of New Caledonia, which has 250,000 residents and 250 Jews. The rabbi is a fluent French speaker; his parents were raised in France.

