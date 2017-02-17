Ba, Rewa in Oceania battle

19 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 8:48PM THE Vodafone Ba football team will field all local-based players in the upcoming Oceania Football Confederation Champions League Group B matches that will be played in New Caledonia from February 26 to March 4. Ba's early trip to New Caledonia has been affected because of a visa delay. The side was supposed to leave today, but will now depart later this week.

Chicago, IL

