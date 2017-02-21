ABIVAX Has Discovered Novel Antiviral...

ABIVAX Has Discovered Novel Antiviral Molecules with Potential for Dengue Virus Treatment

ABIVAX , an innovative biotechnology company targeting the immune system to eliminate viral diseases, is currently screening its targeted library of small molecules to discover and develop antiviral therapeutic candidates against dengue fever. The Company recently discovered several molecules that are active against the virus in vitro, some of which could be developed as therapeutic drug-candidates.

