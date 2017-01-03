Winston ginger farms get help

Winston ginger farms get help

Update: 8:50PM MORE than 50 ginger farmers in Naitasiri whose property was affected by Cyclone Winston last year today received fertilizer from the Fiji Crop and Livestock Council today in Muanaweni, Naitasiri. FCLC chief executive officer Jiu Daunivalu said this was made possible through a funding by the Chamber of Agriculture of New Caledonia , which had donated $133,000 after the category 5 disaster struck Fiji.

Chicago, IL

