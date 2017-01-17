Study describes new method to remove ...

Study describes new method to remove nickel from contaminated seawater

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: EurekAlert!

The same deposit that builds up in many tea kettles or water pipes in areas where calcium-rich water is the norm might be just the ticket to rid contaminated seawater of toxic metals. This is according to a research group led by Charlotte Carre of the University of New Caledonia in the French Pacific territory of New Caledonia and published today in Springer's journal Environmental Chemistry Letters .

