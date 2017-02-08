Stamps that will warm you up on a col...

Stamps that will warm you up on a cold winter's night

Sunday Jan 29

Reflecting the French part of joint rule with Great Britain of New Hebrides, stamps of New Caledonia were overprinted for use in the islands in 1908. A set of stamps with a native idols design was issued July 12, 1911, in New Hebrides, with denominations and wording in French.

Chicago, IL

