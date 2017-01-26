Saheed to play for Ba in OFC tourney
Saheed is a former Lautoka and Ba rep who signed up to play in the Northern Region League Club competition in New Zealand. Sanni Issa who is also playing in the same league competition as Saheed is believed to be on Ba's radar.
