Here's what it sounds like when you put a Korg synth in a deerskin drum

12 hrs ago

Justin Pius, Brett Fletcher and Oro Barton have formed Innovative Instrument Labs after coming up with the idea for electronic hand drums. A trio of Prince George men have started a company with a simple idea: take a pow-wow style hand drum, install some synths and start playing.

Chicago, IL

