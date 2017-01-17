Hawaiki sub-cable on track for mid-20...

Hawaiki sub-cable on track for mid-2018 launch

Hawaiki says it has completed the route survey for its 14,000km submarine cable connecting New Zealand and Australia to the US mainland via Pacific island nations and Hawaii. The job was done with Hawaiki partner TE SubCom.

Chicago, IL

