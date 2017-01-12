Hawaiki 'on schedule' as route survey...

Hawaiki 'on schedule' as route survey is completed

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: ComputerWorld

Hawaiki Submarine Cable and its main supplier, TE SubCom, say they have completed the survey of the cable's 14,000km route and the project remains on schedule for completion in mid-2018. However plans to connect to a number of Pacific Islands are yet to be confirmed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,024 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC