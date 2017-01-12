Beekeepers receive wax foundation sheets

Beekeepers receive wax foundation sheets

Update: 4:27PM THE Fiji Crop and Livestock Council has managed to obtain aid from New Caledonia, which has provided wax foundation sheets essential in the production of honey in beehives. In a statement, Fiji Beekeepers Association president John Caldeira said beekeepers in Fiji would benefit from this effort by FCLC.

