Axiom moving to launch production despite nickel's travails

Sydney Morning Herald

The surprise easing of nickel export bans in Indonesia as the Philippines has been ramping up its efforts to force some producers to shut down has muddied the water for the near-term outlook for the metal. Even so, local explorer Axiom Mining is advancing plans to launch production in the Solomon Islands, and the strategic nature of its resource may give it a leg up.

Chicago, IL

