Submersible at depth of 6,700 feet captures rare footage of 'ghost shark' and its dead-eyed stare

Monday Dec 19

The pointy-nosed blue chimaera was only discovered in 2002, in the deep waters around Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia. Like its Greek mythological namesake, the chimaera - or "ghost shark" - is a mysterious creature with a patchwork of bizarre features.

Chicago, IL

