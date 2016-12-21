Single tender let for oil exploration

Single tender let for oil exploration

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Just one oil and gas exploration tender has been granted by the Government, reflecting the increasing exodus of companies and reduction in exploration. Following block offer 2016 by permitting agency New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals, one onshore Taranaki permit was granted to Todd Energy.

