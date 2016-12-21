Single tender let for oil exploration
Just one oil and gas exploration tender has been granted by the Government, reflecting the increasing exodus of companies and reduction in exploration. Following block offer 2016 by permitting agency New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals, one onshore Taranaki permit was granted to Todd Energy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC