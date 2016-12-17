Rare, Odd-Looking Ghost Fish Captured on Video
The strange-looking deep sea ghost shark was filmed alive for the first time on video and, in an unexpected place: The North Pacific Ocean. The odd-looking fish, referred to as the pointy blue chimaera and a distant relative of the shark and the ray, was previously only known to live in the southern Pacific Ocean off of Australia, New Zealand and New Caledonia.
