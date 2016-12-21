Overseas territories could 'inspire' ...

Overseas territories could 'inspire' special Scottish Brexit deal, MSPs hear

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Sunday Herald

The status of European Union member state overseas territories could "inspire" a special deal for Scotland in the Brexit negotiations, a Holyrood committee has been told. Professor Dimitry Kochenov, a constitutional law expert, said arrangements for the overseas countries and territories , which have a range of special relationships with the EU, demonstrate the EU may be prepared to be flexible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,625 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC