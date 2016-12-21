New CNC trades building to be built f...

New CNC trades building to be built for $15 million

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 9 Read more: Prince George Citizen

The financial underpinnings for a new $15-million heavy-mechanical trades-training facility at the College of New Caledonia were unveiled Friday. The federal and provincial governments are each contributing $6.9 million and the college, $15 million, according to a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prince George Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,662

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC