New Caledonia approves extra nickel ore exports to China

Friday Dec 30

Dec 30 The government of New Caledonia has approved requests from three mining companies to export as much as 2 million tonnes of low-purity nickel ore annually to China as part of efforts to help the industry to recover from a prolonged slump in prices. The decision, dated Dec. 27 and posted on the government's website, marks the second time this year that the French-controlled Pacific territory has authorised nickel ore shipments to China, having approved 700,000 tonnes in April.

Chicago, IL

