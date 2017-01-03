New Caledonia approves extra nickel ore exports to China

Dec 30 The government of New Caledonia has approved requests from three mining companies to export as much as 2 million tonnes of low-purity nickel ore annually to China as part of efforts to help the industry to recover from a prolonged slump in prices. The decision, dated Dec. 27 and posted on the government's website, marks the second time this year that the French-controlled Pacific territory has authorised nickel ore shipments to China, having approved 700,000 tonnes in April.

