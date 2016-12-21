Major 7.7-magnitude quake hits off So...

Major 7.7-magnitude quake hits off Solomon islands, tsunami threat

Thursday Dec 8

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said some coasts in the Solomons, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Caledonia, Tuvalu and Kosrae could be affected within the next three hours. SYDNEY: A major 7.7-magnitude quake struck on Friday off the Solomon Islands, raising the threat of "widespread, hazardous" tsunami waves, officials said.

