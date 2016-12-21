Major 7.7-magnitude quake hits off Solomon islands, tsunami threat
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said some coasts in the Solomons, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Nauru, New Caledonia, Tuvalu and Kosrae could be affected within the next three hours. SYDNEY: A major 7.7-magnitude quake struck on Friday off the Solomon Islands, raising the threat of "widespread, hazardous" tsunami waves, officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC