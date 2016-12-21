'I yelled it to everyone I work with'
She remembers the crystal clear waters of Vanuatu, the serenity of the Isle of Pines and the beauty of New Caledonia. The cruise ship begins its journey in Melbourne and is scheduled to call in to ports at Noumea, Isle of Pines, Mystery Island, Luganville, Champagne Bay, Vila, Lifou and Mare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|learn french the right way people (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|Anonymous
|1
|Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|IndiPOO
|1
|Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Indian gutter rat
|4
|Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|dr jomoo
|1
|dfhfdh (Jul '11)
|Mar '14
|xfgjnsfh
|11
|ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11)
|Feb '14
|fahruroji
|48
|Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14)
|Feb '14
|boruone77
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC