FVF reviews Pacific volleyball partnership program
Action from New Caledonia and Fiji clash during one of their internal matches. Picture: FILE THE Fiji Volleyball Federation's coaches, sports administrators and volunteers reviewed their Australian government funded Pacific volleyball partnership program, at their headquarters in Laucala Bay, yesterday.
