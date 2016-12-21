Fiji to benefit from deal

Fiji to benefit from deal

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Fiji Times

FIJI will benefit from an agreement signed between the New Zealand Government and the Pacific Community to support the scientific and technical organisation's delivery of development services to its member countries and territories over the next three years. With Fiji being one of the leading pioneers in the region in terms of promoting sustainable development and climate change awareness, this funding will not only boost the current services, but also upgrade it to higher standards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,607

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC