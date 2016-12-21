Fiji to benefit from deal
FIJI will benefit from an agreement signed between the New Zealand Government and the Pacific Community to support the scientific and technical organisation's delivery of development services to its member countries and territories over the next three years. With Fiji being one of the leading pioneers in the region in terms of promoting sustainable development and climate change awareness, this funding will not only boost the current services, but also upgrade it to higher standards.
