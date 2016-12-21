Decolonisation Fundamental to Pacific...

Decolonisation Fundamental to Pacific Sovereignty

The decolonisation of indigenous peoples in Tahiti, New Caledonia, West Papua, and the American territories is intrinsically tied to the sovereignty of the Pacific region. These and the need to expand the definition of fragility to inculcate climate induced vulnerability as a Pacific specific concern are key issues that Pacific delegates have highlighted at the High Level Ministerial meeting for Global Partnership for Effective Development Cooperation in Nairobi, Kenya Pacific Islands Association of NGOs executive director, Emele Duituturaga said these issues was highlighted in the Pacific Regional Caucus statement that was incorporated in the HLM GPEDC CSO Communique.

