Assessing and optimizing the performa...

Assessing and optimizing the performance of infrasound networks to monitor volcanic eruptions

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: CiteULike

We propose a numerical modeling technique based on a frequency-dependent attenuation relation to assess, quantify and optimize the performance of any arbitrary infrasound network to monitor explosive sources such as volcanic eruptions. Simulations are further enhanced by including realistic sources and propagation effects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CiteULike.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
learn french the right way people (Dec '14) Dec '14 Anonymous 1
News Australian Forces in S. Pacific Disaster Relief... (Aug '14) Aug '14 IndiPOO 1
News Australian cruise passengers 'frightened, conce... (Jul '14) Jul '14 Indian gutter rat 4
Yodi pills for breast enlargement call Dr jomoo... (Apr '14) Apr '14 dr jomoo 1
dfhfdh (Jul '11) Mar '14 xfgjnsfh 11
ingkang saged boso jowo mlebet mriki (Mar '11) Feb '14 fahruroji 48
News Medivac flight saves Ha - apai boy (Feb '14) Feb '14 boruone77 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,268,646

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC