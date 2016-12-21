Assessing and optimizing the performance of infrasound networks to monitor volcanic eruptions
We propose a numerical modeling technique based on a frequency-dependent attenuation relation to assess, quantify and optimize the performance of any arbitrary infrasound network to monitor explosive sources such as volcanic eruptions. Simulations are further enhanced by including realistic sources and propagation effects.
