Anadarko gives up Pegasus Basin permit

Saturday Dec 10

Houston oil and gas giant Anadarko has joined Norway's Statoil and Brazil's Petrobras in relinquishing exploration permits in New Zealand, which brings the Government's current offshore and onshore block offer under the blowtorch. While Anadarko is relinquishing its Pegasus Basin permit, south of Cook Strait and Wairarapa, it is retaining its interest in the southern end of the Canterbury basin, off Oamaru, and also the New Caledonian, far to the northwest of New Zealand.

