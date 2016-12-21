Anadarko drops offshore oil prospect

Texas-based oil and gas explorer and producer Anadarko has joined a string of other oil majors in dropping an exploration licence in lightly explored offshore areas of New Zealand, although continues to hold interests in two other areas. Anadarko has dropped its prospecting licence in the Pegasus Basin, offshore east coast of the lower North Island, but is continuing to reprocess seismic survey information from its Canterbury Basin prospect, where it is seeking a delay from the government on its drilling programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.