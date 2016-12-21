New Aircalin planes for Auckland route

New Aircalin planes for Auckland route

Monday Nov 28 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The airline, which flies three to four times a week between Noumea and Auckland, will use the new A320neo on the route. Aircalin will use the A330neo, to boost services to Japan and the possible opening of new routes such as to China.

