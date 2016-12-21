College of New Caledonia features 12,500-hectare research forest

From learning foundational map-and-compass skills to exploring the link between climate change and spruce bark beetles, students at the College of New Caledonia spend a lot of time in the college's 12,500 hectares of research forest. The two-year Natural Resources and Environmental Technology diploma program is the only one in British Columbia with access to that kind of asset, which Richard Reich, the school's new Industrial Research Chair for Colleges in Forest Health, says gives students a leg up when they're ready to enter the workforce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MacLeans.