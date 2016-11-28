Artists take inspiration from 'island...

Artists take inspiration from 'island life' for Tasmanian festival

Sunday Nov 27

Island life will be the inspiration for a new multi-media installation work to premiere at a Tasmanian Arts Festival next year. New Caledonia artist Nicolas MolA©, Tasmanian Aboriginal artist Grace Williams, and Hobart street artist Jamin are collaborating on an installation called 'Islands - a Speculation', to be unveiled at the Ten Days on the Island Festival in March 2017.

Chicago, IL

