Artists take inspiration from 'island life' for Tasmanian festival

Island life will be the inspiration for a new multi-media installation work to premiere at a Tasmanian Arts Festival next year. New Caledonia artist Nicolas MolA©, Tasmanian Aboriginal artist Grace Williams, and Hobart street artist Jamin are collaborating on an installation called 'Islands - a Speculation', to be unveiled at the Ten Days on the Island Festival in March 2017.

