Visit 4 LDS temples in 4 European countries in 14 hours

The Hague Netherlands Temple, top left, and clockwise, the Frankfurt Germany Temple, the Bern Switzerland Temple and the recently dedicated Paris Temple Temple are four temples in four European countries that can be visited in about 14 hours on the road. When the Paris France Temple opened in late May, it not only marked six operating temples in the nations of Western Europe, it also presented a new opportunity to explore for travelers who are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - four temples in four countries in 14 hours.

Chicago, IL

