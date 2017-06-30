Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adj...

Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the historic city centre of Antwerp located at Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48 The regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium has expanded its real estate portfolio in Antwerp with the purchase of 3 adjoining historical retail properties located at Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48. The acquisition of these properties, an investment of approximately a 6 million , is entirely in line with the real estate company's strategy to invest in core city assets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Ferguson
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,447 • Total comments across all topics: 282,228,624

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC