Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the...
Vastned Retail Belgium acquires 3 adjoining core city assets in the historic city centre of Antwerp located at Steenhouwersvest 44 - 46 - 48 The regulated real estate company Vastned Retail Belgium has expanded its real estate portfolio in Antwerp with the purchase of 3 adjoining historical retail properties located at Steenhouwersvest 44-46-48. The acquisition of these properties, an investment of approximately a 6 million , is entirely in line with the real estate company's strategy to invest in core city assets.
