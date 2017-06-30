US, Europeans want more pressure on S...

US, Europeans want more pressure on Syria over sarin attack

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The United States and European governments are urging tougher international pressure on Syria over a sarin gas attack and stepped-up efforts to find the perpetrators. The international chemical weapons watchdog OPCW held a special meeting on Wednesday in The Hague, after confirming in a recent report that sarin was used in the April attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
News Turkish Foreign Minister: 'Holy Wars Will Soon ... May '17 Rabbeen Al Jihad 8
News Package found at German finance ministry contai... Mar '17 For an ISLAM-FREE... 1
News Netherlands gears up for bellwether vote Mar '17 Alien Touch 1
News Rutte vs. Wilders puts Dutch elections in a sta... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News Dutch election seen as barometer of populism in... Mar '17 Gigi l_amoroso 2
News Dutch Muslims feel anti-Islam backlash in liber... Mar '17 gigi l_amoroso 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,826 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,375

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC